Mike Mayock diagnosed with COVID-19

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock has tested positive for COVID-19, he told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Mayock is working from home as he isolates from the team.

Mayock, 62, was fully vaccinated and told Schefter he is grateful for that.

Mayock said he feels “very good.”

He is in his third season as the Raiders’ General Manager.

The Raiders placed kicker Daniel Carlson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. They removed running back Jalen Richard from the COVID-19 list Monday.

