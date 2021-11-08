After the Rams released him last week, receiver DeSean Jackson told USA Today Sports’ Josina Anderson on Sunday that he was joining the Raiders.

Now that transaction is official.

After Jackson posted a few pictures of him at the Raiders facility earlier on Monday, General Manager Mike Mayock told reporters that the receiver has signed his contract.

“He’s a Raider,” Mayock said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Mayock noted that Jackson, who played his college ball at Cal, is a Bay Area guy who’s excited about playing for the franchise.

“He told us on the zoom call we did with him that he looks good in Silver and Black,” Mayock said.

Jackson is expected to help fill the void created by Henry Ruggs‘ release. The Raiders cut Ruggs after he was arrested for a felony DUI high-speed collision that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor last week.

The Rams released Jackson after failing to find a trade partner for him. In seven games for L.A., the 34-year-old Jackson caught eight passes for 221 yards with a touchdown.

Mike Mayock: DeSean Jackson has signed his contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk