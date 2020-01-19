Mike Mayock: Derek Carr stepped forward in second year with Jon Gruden

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock has done some end of the season housekeeping in interviews over the last few days, including a look back on the disastrous move to trade for Antonio Brown and what the offseason may look like now that they will be playing home games in Las Vegas.

Mayock also discussed the team’s quarterback. Mayock said that Derek Carr “stepped forward” in his second season playing under head coach Jon Gruden, but otherwise didn’t deviate much from last year’s message that “you’ve got to do the right thing for the organization” in terms of keeping your eyes open about areas of improvement.

“I think he had a better second year under Jon than a first year,” Mayock said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “As far as what the future holds, I’m gonna tell you the same thing I told you last year. About every position. And that is, my job is to evaluate every position and try and make us better. And if I can, I will, and if I can’t, I won’t. And that holds true at every position.”

Carr’s numbers were up from 2018 and the Raiders scored 23 more points as a team, but the offense still sputtered as the team went from 6-4 to 7-9 over the final six weeks of the season. Mayock pointed to a need to upgrade the receiving corps as part of his take on offseason plans and the work they do to upgrade the offense will be closely watched ahead of their Las Vegas debut.