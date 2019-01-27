Mike Mayock: We’d be dumb if we weren’t focused on defensive ends

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said this week that quarterback Derek Carr is the least of the team’s problems and you don’t need an advanced degree to pick up what ranks at the top of the list.

The Raiders had 13 sacks during the 2018 season, which led University of Texas defensive end Charles Omenihu to note that he had 9.5 sacks of his own and has led plenty of others to note that the Raiders need to seriously upgrade their pass rush in 2019. Their coaching staff got a look at Omenihu and others at the Senior Bowl and Mayock didn’t play coy when it came to what the team is looking for this offseason.

“Are we focused in on defensive ends at [the Senior Bowl]? Of course,” Mayock said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’d be dumb if we weren’t. But we need pretty much everything on defense. We’re looking at every position.”

The Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper trades set the Raiders up with three first round picks this year. It would be a big surprise if at least one of them isn’t used to address the most obvious shortcoming on the team.