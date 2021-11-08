Mike Mayock confirms WR Desean Jackson has signed contract ‘He’s a Raider’

For anyone who has long felt like Desean Jackson was destined to be a Raider, that moment has finally arrived. It may have taken a bit longer than expected, but Jackson is in Las Vegas and is officially a member of the Raiders.

“He signed his contract a little while ago. He’s a Raider,” said GM Mike Mayock. “He’s kind of a Bay Area kid, as you all know he went to Cal. He told us point blank in our zoom call the other day he’d look pretty good in the Silver & Black.”

Jackson was born and raised in Long Beach. The Raiders called LA home until he was eight years old. Then Jackson attended Cal from 2005-07 within a few miles of Oakland Coliseum.

The Raiders might have drafted him that year had they had a pick in the second round. After all, Jackson was a speedster. But the Raiders took Heisman Trophy winner Darren McFadden at fourth overall and then didn’t have another pick until the fourth round.

Now in his 14th season in the NFL, the Raiders finally came calling after Jackson was released by the Rams within hours of the Raiders releasing Henry Ruggs III.

Jackson will fit nicely in the role Ruggs played in the Raiders’ offense. The question will be if he can get up to speed (so to speak) quickly.

