When Jon Gruden was the Raiders head coach, he had final say on roster decisions.

One consequence of Gruden’s resignation is that the situation has now changed.

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, Raiders owner Mark Davis said on Wednesday that General Manager Mike Mayock has now assumed control of the roster.

As Gutierrez put it, Gruden had 51 percent control before with Mayock at 49 percent. Now that has shifted to Mayock with 51 percent and interim coach Rich Bisaccia at 49 percent. But practically, that just means Gruden had full control before and Mayock has it now.

Mayock has been with the Raiders since early 2019 when he was hired to replace Reggie McKenzie. Before the season began, Mayock was well aware that his job could be in jeopardy if Las Vegas had another losing season. He told Rich Eisen in September, “If we don’t win more games, I am probably going to be back there sitting next to you.”

Mayock was the lead draft analyst for NFL Network for over a decade before the Raiders hired him.

Mike Mayock assumes control of Raiders roster decisions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk