Mike Matthews earns Polynesian Bowl offensive MVP honors

Tennessee freshman wide receiver Mike Matthews competed in the Polynesian Bowl on Friday.

Makai defeated Mauka, 28-17, at Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Matthews recorded two receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown. He earned offensive MVP honors.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver signed with the Vols on Dec. 20, 2023 during the early signing period. He is part of the Vols’ 2024 signing class.

Matthews is from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia.

The Polynesian Bowl is contested with top high school players, while celebrating culture. The game is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

Final score: Makai 28-17 in a thrilling comeback win over Mauka. @mike1matthews and @iamdavidstonejr take home MVP honors. #PolyBowl2k24 pic.twitter.com/nAhYhGshRH — POLYNESIAN BOWL (@polynesiabowl) January 20, 2024

