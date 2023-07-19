Mike Matthews, a 2024 five-star WR, sets top 4 list and commitment date

Mike Matthews is a five-star wide receiver and one of the best players in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. He’s nearing his decision. He announced his group of finalists and a commitment date on Monday.

Mike Matthews’ list is as follows: Tennessee. USC, Georgia, and Clemson.

The Georgia native had an impressive 2022 season, earning all-region, all-county, and all-state honors by catching 48 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also showed his versatility on the defensive side of the ball, recording 23 tackles and two interceptions.

Matthews is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds out of Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia. He is rated as a five-star recruit by the 247Sports composite. The system also rates Matthews as the No. 4 receiver, the 13th overall player in the country, and the No. 3 player out of Georgia for the class of 2024.

While Matthews has a group of four finalists, he did receive a 247Sports crystal ball prediction over the weekend for Tennessee. That prediction came from Steve Wiltfong, the Director of Football Recruiting for 247Sports.

Breaking: 5-star WR Mike Matthews sets a commitment date and he will commit to Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee or USC. More from Matthews: https://t.co/4saJfryMK8 pic.twitter.com/ALeYkh1izT — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) July 17, 2023

