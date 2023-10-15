Mike Mastovich: Trojans hope 125th celebration, ring of honor connects present group to 'pride, tradition'

Oct. 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Marcus Makar traveled from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to honor his late father, former Greater Johnstown all-state quarterback John Makar, during the Trojan Ring of Honor ceremony on Saturday.

The trip was worth it as six new members of the ring were spotlighted as part of the 125th anniversary of Greater Johnstown football celebration.

"It's an honor to be inducted into the Ring of Honor," said Makar, whose father, John, quarterbacked the 1941 Trojans to a District 7 championship before playing at the University of Pennsylvania. "I'm just thrilled to be here. The tradition, 125 years of anything, especially football, and the rich history is so phenomenal."

Current Trojans coach Antwuan Reed and his staff are trying to connect the underclassmen-heavy Greater Johnstown team to the rich history of a program that has 667 victories but fell for the 38th consecutive game after Bald Eagle Area won 59-30 on a rainy Saturday night at Trojan Stadium.

Reed joined former Trojan head coaches Bob Arcurio, Jerry Davitch, Bill Cacciotti, Kevin Marabito and Tony Penna Jr. for a photograph during a well-done ceremony that was moved indoors to the school cafeteria due to heavy rains. Tables filled with laminated newspaper articles and large vintage photos of football players, coaches, band members and cheerleaders were displayed as a digital photo album with images dating to 1905 shuffled on a television screen.

Members of an alumni band, which joined the Trojan Marching Band in a rousing halftime show in the rain, also attended the ceremony.

The Trojan Ring of Honor inductees included: John Makar, unanimous all-state pick and future coach; Class of 1950's Julius Taormina, who played both ways at the University of Toledo and is in the Rockets hall of fame; Bernie Solich and Bob Bambino, both key players on the legendary 1958 District 7 championship team; John Kasay Sr., who played in the early 1960s and had a decades-long career as a player and assistant coach at the University of Georgia; and Chris Peduzzi, part of the 11-win 1988 Trojans team who played at Virginia Tech, won a Super Bowl as head athletic trainer of the Philadelphia Eagles and currently is with the University of Nebraska.

Coach Reed previously was inducted into the Trojan Ring of Honor for his status as a two-time all-state player who spent four seasons playing in the defensive backfield with the University of Pittsburgh.

Another past Trojan Ring of Honor member, Brian Mangiafico, traveled from Baltimore, where he teaches, to join in the 125th anniversary celebration.

Like John Makar, Mangiafico was a first-team all-state selection in 1991, when he led the Trojans to a District 7 Keystone Conference title and earned Pennsylvania Big School (Class 3A/4A) Player of the Year.

"It's great just to be a part of the names and the people that have come through our program," Mangiafico said. "Just to be mentioned with Chris Peduzzi, Julius Taormina, Jerry Davitch, who was inducted with myself a couple years ago. This is very humbling and it's an honor to be associated with that group of people."

Mangiafico remembered how the school district and community rallied around the Trojans in '91.

"I think I came around at the right time," Mangiafico said. "I played with obviously superior players. Geroy Simon went on to great things in the CFL. Mario Hardison was outstanding at IUP. Just a lot of tough kids, Nick Teeter, Paul Neatrour, John Hardison. That list goes on and on.

"Those guys made it easy for a guy like me to get my name in the newspaper all the time and to be inducted with these great gentlemen," Mangiafico said.

Reed wants his players on a team that starts many freshmen and sophomores to connect to the tradition.

"Johnstown's history is always great," Reed said. "We were showing the guys stuff one of the coaches brought in, some old highlights from when he was playing.

"We showed them the pride and tradition. It showed a lot of the fans, the coaches. It showed the pride."

The current team doesn't know the experience of a varsity win. The losing streak began during the final week of the 2019 season.

"A lot of the guys on this team are not (originally) from Johnstown," Reed said. "Just to show them, for them to see and understand the pride and tradition we've got here is important.

"We talk about it all the time. For them to actually see it, they were like, 'Wow.' We want to show them we have a lot of pride and a rich tradition here."