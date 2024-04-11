Mike Mastovich: 'Touched a lot of lives': From bat boy to coach, 'Matty' leaves inspirational legacy

Apr. 11—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Hours after his battle with a nearly lifelong illness ended, Matt Hohan in death still brought together the region's baseball community, just as he had done so often through cool spring days and steamy August nights over the past two decades.

Hohan, whose baseball roles evolved from bat boy to inspirational assistant coach in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League and All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament, died late Tuesday night at age 30.

As word spread across social media, dozens of heartfelt tributes honored one of the toughest, yet most friendly and well-respected assistant coaches to work in the dugouts at Sargent's Stadium at the Point and Roxbury Park.

"Throughout the years, there have been many fierce rivalries in our league," said longtime Martella's Pharmacy General Manager Chris Pfeil, whose franchise won Johnstown's first AAABA Tournament title in 2018 with Hohan on the coaching staff. "Matty was always the common thread. Every player, every coach from every team always pulled for Matty."

When Hohan was 2 years old, his doctors diagnosed the Daisytown resident with polyglandular autoimmune deficiency, which left him vulnerable to infections and other illnesses. Daily routines that most people take for granted were life-threatening to Hohan.

Despite the challenges, Hohan played T-ball and youth- level basketball games. He became an accomplished drummer while attending classes in the Conemaugh Valley School District.

Baseball, however, had a special place in Matty's heart.

Former pitcher Chuck Boring learned firsthand about that love of the game. A United High School and University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown standout, Boring pitched on opening night in the 2006 AAABA Tournament on Johnstown's Principle Development team.

'Perspective'

"The first day he came down to the field, I talked to him and he wanted an autograph," said Boring, now an assistant baseball coach at Richland High School. "After the game, he was still there. Every game after that, he was there.

"Eventually, he asked if he could use my glove," Boring said, laughing. "The next year, we played a little bit of catch. He had my glove."

Hohan became a bat boy for Principle Development, a job that allowed him to follow his favorite player.

In turn, Boring learned of the daily challenges Hohan faced. The chronic pain. The regimen of pills necessary to protect his immune system.

"It was cool to have a fan look up to you, but at the end of the day, he was the real hero, the way he kept the positive attitude," Boring said. "He was a fighter all of the time. To have him in the dugout put things into perspective."

In 2008, at age 14, Hohan remained a bat boy on the Principle Development team in the AAABA League — later renamed Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League (JCBL).

His enthusiasm, quick wit and that big smile caught the attention of Rick Roberts, then the manager of the league champion Delweld franchise.

Roberts and Chris DelSignore, the team's general manager who also spent two stints as field manager, added Hohan to their AAABA Tournament team as a bat boy for the 64th event.

That gesture of kindness eventually led Hohan on a magical journey with numerous stops in the dugouts at Sargent's Stadium at the Point and fields throughout the area.

'Smile on his face'

Hohan worked his way from bat boy to an assistant coach.

He was on the Delweld staff until the franchise left the league after the 2014 season.

He then joined Martella's Pharmacy as an assistant coach — a post he held until this season.

"Matt's always been at the games, and he's always had a smile on his face," JCBL Commissioner Don Stanton said.

"He even was at the games when it got to the point that a golf cart brought him into the Point and a player or coach would have to lift him and put him on the bench. But he still always had a smile."

Hohan did more than sit in the dugout, even when his frail body and illness made it challenging, even for someone accustomed to difficult times throughout his life.

"He'd talk to the guys. It was his world," Stanton said. "I think it kept him going that he was able to come to the game every night, no matter where it was."

Matt's parents, Dave and Joyce Hohan, always made sure he was at games as long as his health permitted. Matty followed the JCBL, AAABA Tournament, Pitt-Johnstown and just about any local sports team.

He also proudly was a Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles fan, even though he often was surrounded by a sea of black-and-gold clad Steelers and Pirates fans.

'Grounding force'

"Matt was a grounding force for our team and for me personally," said DelSignore, now the head baseball coach at Westmont Hilltop High School. "It was always good to have somebody that kind of kept things in perspective for these players.

"Every day he lived with pain. It made baseball seem so small because of our knowing what he was going through daily and still coming to the games and being a very vital part of our Delweld team."

After Martella's Pharmacy ended a seven-plus decade drought by winning the 2018 AAABA Tournament, Hohan was in the dugout when a team photograph was being organized near the scoreboard in left-center field at the Point.

Martella's manager Kerry Pfeil cherishes what happened next. Photos of Kerry Pfeil carrying Hohan across the field to the spot where his teammates gathered will put a smile on most faces.

"The first thing that people need to know about Matty is his toughness — physically and mentally — every day, just to get out and do the things that he loved to do," Kerry Pfeil said.

"His passion for baseball led him to a life of relationships with people. That's the great thing about sports."

'A strong person'

Years ago as a baseball umpire, Cambria County Commissioner Thomas Chernisky met Hohan and the two formed a bond. In 2020, Chernisky was among a group of volunteers who helped install a ramp at the Hohans' Daisytown home when walking became more difficult for Matty. The grass roots effort relied on generosity, both financial and as far as labor.

Chernisky visited Hohan in the Pittsburgh hospital Monday night.

"Matt Hohan touched a lot of lives. He made people better," Chernisky said. "You think you're having a bad day? 'Nah.'

"He touched the baseball world. He touched the political world. He touched the community. He brought people together and he helped people."

Stanton said JCBL teams will wear a "MH" decal on batting helmets this season. Other tributes are being planned, he said.

"I know our dugout is going to feel empty this year without Matty around," Martella's Kerry Pfeil said. "His words were powerful whether it was talking after a game or sending a text message within the team.

"Things are never going to be the same inside that dugout or within the league and the AAABA Tournament."