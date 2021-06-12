Mike Mastovich: NAHL awards spotlight Letizia's knack for building a winner

Jun. 12—Mike Letizia earned his third consecutive NAHL East Division Coach of the Year award this week.

The Johnstown Tomahawks coach also serves as general manager of the team. And, Letizia's ability to consistently build and rebuild has directly led to the on-ice success that results in all those postseason awards.

"Coach Mike did a great job at recruiting and developing players for the year," said Johnstown star Jay Ahearn, who was named NAHL Rookie of the Year on Wednesday after previously nabbing status as East Division MVP, Forward of the Year and Rookie of the Year. "That's why the Johnstown Tomahawks have had so much success. It's only going to get better and better.

"It wasn't the playoff outcome we were looking for," he added. "It was a hard luck loss."

The Tomahawks went 39-10-5 with 83 points to place first in the East Division during the 2020-21 regular season.

The fourth-seeded Maryland Black Bears stunned the Tomahawks in the decisive fifth game of a first-round playoff series, prematurely ending what many thought might be a long postseason run.

Disappointing postseason aside, consider that Letizia lost both goaltenders from the previous year's team and welcomed back only three forwards and two defensemen at the outset of the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season.

Yet, Johnstown got better as the season progressed and finished atop the East.

The rebuild is nothing new.

Johnstown had lost 16 players after the 2018-19 season in which the Tomahawks won a record 47 games, collected a record 98 points and advanced to the Robertson Cup semifinal round in Blaine, Minnesota.

Still, Letizia's 2019-20 team put the pieces together again and were 34-13-4, surging toward the top of the division when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the NAHL season and the sports world in general.

"It's definitely not easy," Letizia said of the nature of junior hockey, where so many players move on. "You have a lot of very good players that have success and they may only be with you for one year whether they move onto college early or perhaps go to the USHL.

Story continues

"Guys really like it in Johnstown and understand what we have here," he added. "We find success, and we almost have to clean the slate and start fresh the next year. We've done it the past few years."

They'll have to do it again.

The Tomahawks four leading scorers won't return. Ahearn (31 goals, 62 points), Brendon Clark (18 goals, 55 points), John Gelatt (24 goals, 54 points) and Will Margel (23 goals, 51 points) accounted for 96 goals and 222 points during the regular season.

Ahearn is headed to Niagara University; Clark to Brown University; Gelatt to Holy Cross; and Margel to the University of New Hampshire.

"It looks like we might only return five forwards, two defenseman and one goalie," Letizia said. "It's similar to what we brought back in 2020-21. It's not something new, but it's still challenging."

Letizia embraces the challenge.

He's helped by the Tomahawks' recent success as well as playing in 1st Summit Arena, a venue with Hockeyville USA upgrades and a large video scoreboard.

Those amenities and the fact that Johnstown is among a small group of teams consistently drawing crowds of 1,000 fans or more makes signing with the 'Hawks appealing.

The NAHL is a developmental league with the goal of moving players onto college, especially to NCAA Division I hockey.

The Tomahawks are among the league's best at doing so — another recruiting plus.

"It's a matter of finding the right guys who fit into the way we want to play and guys who want to be in Johnstown," Letizia said.

Letizia has found them. In the past three seasons the Tomahawks have finished first, second and first, respectively in the division with a combined 120 wins. They've advanced to the NAHL semifinal round one year, got stopped by COVID once and suffered a stunning upset this time.

No Robertson Cup championship banner hangs over the 1st Summit Arena ice through the first nine seasons.

Don't count out Letizia in that area just yet. He's proven he's a capable builder and a winner.

Perhaps the next rebuilding project will help the franchise take another big step.

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.