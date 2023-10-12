Mike Mastovich: First date for LHAC heavyweights Richland, Clearfield (WITH STATS)

Oct. 12—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — In the 83 years since the Richland High School football program began playing, the Rams hadn't met Clearfield on the gridiron.

That will change at Herlinger Field on Friday night, as the Rams and Bison football teams clash for the first time.

The expanded Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference has created a number of previously rare or first-time encounters such as this meeting between the East 2 winner Clearfield (6-1, 4-0) and West 1 winner Richland (7-0, 4-0).

"They're coming off a big win, knocking Bald Eagle Area from the unbeaten ranks," Richland coach Brandon Bailey said of Clearfield's 13-7 road victory over the Bald Eagles in Week 7. "That puts them in contention for the East title. They play us this week and Central after that.

"They're in the thick of things for the conference."

Richland began playing football in 1940, but hadn't run into Clearfield, largely because the Bison play in District 9 — and, of course, because of the different conferences each team called home throughout the years.

The Bison emerged as the top team in District 9 Class 3A 14 times between 1998 and 2022, winning the past two district crowns. Clearfield was Class 4A champion in 2018.

This season, Clearfield has won five straight games since a Week 2 loss at Forest Hills (22-13). The Bison defeated the four other teams in East 2 — Bald Eagle Area, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Bellefonte.

After Richland, the Bison have another tough test at East 1 winner Central, a game that most likely will determine which team will represent the East in the Week 10 LHAC title game against the West overall winner.

Richland currently possesses a better overall conference record and head-to-head tiebreaker over West 2 winner Penn Cambria.

Clearfield senior quarterback Will Domico has passed for 1,230 yarsd, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Junior Carter Freeland has 29 catches for 661 yards and six TDs.

Senior Carter Chamberlain is the leading rusher with 431 yards and seven scores on an offense that has produced 1,382 rushing yards and 17 TDs on the ground.

"Domico is a dual-threat kid that really has a command of the offense," Bailey said. "He throws the ball well. He's dangerous when he throws the football and is running around the pocket."

Richland has only allowed 72 points through seven weeks, and Greater Johnstown (42-8) and Somerset (46-6) combined to tally only 14 points during the past two games.

"Defense has been playing great throughout the year, especially the last couple weeks," Bailey said.

On offense, the Rams adapted at quarterback as freshman area passing leader Grayson Mahla (75-of-116, 1,189 yards, 10 TDs) missed Week 7 due to an injury. Another freshman, Dom Shank, completed 13 of 21 passes for 173 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against Greater Johns- town.

"We're still waiting," Bailey said of Mahla's progress and potential availability. "We're always optimistic, but we're still unsure about what his status will be.

"Shank played well. Grayson is tough because he's such a competitor and has a great understanding of the offense," Bailey added. "Dom also is a competitor and a student of the game and a very talented individual."

The Rams also can lean on senior running back Evan McCracken. The Army West Point commit has rushed for 772 yards and 16 touchdowns on 88 carries, an average of 8.2 a run and 103.1 a game.

Junior Austin Yarnick (33-435, four TDs), freshman Arnold Mugerwa (12-332, three TDs) and McCracken (14-225, two TDs) have combined to make 59 receptions for 992 yards and nine TDs.

"We've put ourselves in a real position for success," Bailey said. "I'm proud of our kids and how they've overcome adversity.

"It's time to do it one more time on Friday night."

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.