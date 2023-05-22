Mike Martz predicts Rams will be among 5 most improved offenses in 2023

In each of Sean McVay’s first five seasons with the Rams, they ranked in the top 11 in total yards on offense. It earned him the title of being an offensive genius, but things couldn’t have gone worse for Los Angeles in 2022.

The Rams finished last in total yards and 27th in points scored, struggling all season long – even before Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson got hurt. Technically, there’s no way for the Rams to finish lower than 32nd next season, but that’s not the reason Mike Martz of the 33rd Team picked Los Angeles to be one of the five most improved offenses in the league this season.

The former Rams coach believes L.A. will be much better now that Stafford and Kupp are healthy again, and with the offensive line expected to improve, too. And Martz doesn’t just think the Rams will go from 32nd to 28th. He sees them jumping into the top half of the league as an offense.

The Los Angeles Rams were dead last in the league on offense for many reasons: injuries to their offensive line, WR Cooper Kupp and QB Matthew Stafford. If they stay healthy, repair that offensive line a bit, continue to run the ball effectively and keep the pressure off that passing game, they’ll make a move offensively. I think they’ll be in the upper half of the teams in the league. And that’s a big jump from where they were this past season.

It’s not an unreasonable take by Martz. On the surface, it seems illogical to say the Rams will improve on offense after trading away Robinson and making no free-agent additions. However, Robinson didn’t do much with Los Angeles and the Rams now have a fully healthy Kupp and Stafford back in the mix.

The offensive line should also get better with the arrival of second-round rookie Steve Avila, as well as the returns of Joe Noteboom, Logan Bruss, Brian Allen and Alaric Jackson to full health.

It was almost unbelievable how many injuries the Rams suffered on the offensive line – and throughout the roster, really – last season so it’s hard for things to get any worse than they were in 2022.

More Latest Rams news!

Davante Adams leaves Cooper Kupp out of his top 7 WRs in NFL PFF names Cobie Durant a breakout candidate for Rams in 2023 First look at Stetson Bennett in a Rams uniform at NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire