Mike Mamula vs. Derek Barnett in Roob's 10 Random Observations

Some encouraging signs from the Eagles' secondary, Mike Mamula vs. Derek Barnett and an underrated Eagles running back.

And of course a Travis Fulgham stat, but you already knew that was coming!

It's this weekend's Roob's 10 Random Eagles Observations!

1. This time last year, the Eagles had allowed seven pass plays of at least 45 yards, including five touchdowns. This year, they're one of only two NFL teams that's allowed none. First time since the 2004 Super Bowl season the Eagles haven't allowed a 45-yard pass play the first half of a season. For all the injuries in the secondary, that says a lot about both the coverage in the back end and the pass rush up front. The Eagles are actually 4th in the NFL in pass defense and 3rd in passing yards allowed per play. That's without Malcolm Jenkins, with Jalen Mills in a new position, with Will Parks missing five games and Avonte Maddox missing three games. Darius Slay doesn't have any INTs, but he's played lights out in coverage — the best CB play the Eagles have gotten since Asante Samuel's heyday. And Marquand Manuel was a huge addition as secondary coach. The Eagles are on pace to allow their fewest passing yards since 2008 and the days of Dawk, Asante, Sheldon, Lito and Q. This group needs to start getting some takeaways, but there's a lot to like about the way they're playing.

2. With 435 yards, Travis Fulgham already has the 5th-most career receiving yards in Eagles history by a 6th-round pick. In just five games, he trails only Wilbert Montgomery [2,447], Rod Ramsey [624], Heath Sherman [608] and Cecil Martin [491]. He'll be No. 2 in the next few weeks.

3. NFL leaders this year in yards per game:

96.0 ... Julio Jones

87.0 ... Travis Fulgham

85.8 ... Michael Thomas

85.6 ... Antonio Brown

83.3 ... Odell Beckham Jr.

4. This is surprising, but Carson Wentz is the only NFL quarterback to complete a pass of 25 yards or more to 10 different players (four to Travis Fulgham, two to John Hightower and DeSean Jackson, and one each to Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers, Zach Ertz, Greg Ward and Miles Sanders).

5. How underrated was Correll Buckhalter? His 4.5 rushing average in an Eagles uniform is 4th-highest in franchise history by a running back, behind only Shady [4.7], Brian Westbrook [4.6] and Charlie Garner [4.6]. Dude overcame three ACLs that wiped out his 2002, 2004 and 2005 seasons and played another five years with no dropoff in production. Really good player.

6. Mike Mamula averaged one sack every 2.4 games as an Eagle. Derek Barnett is averaging one sack every 2.4 games as an Eagle.

7. The Eagles have more 6th-round picks on their roster than 1st-round picks. Seven 1st-round picks (including Andre Dillard, who's on IR) but 10 6th-round picks, including Jason Kelce, Will Parks, Boston Scott and Travis Fulgham.

8. Consider the last few years of Stefen Wisnieski's career. He signs with the Eagles in 2017 and they go 12-4 with a Super Bowl win and then 9-7 with a playoff win. Then he goes to the Chiefs, who go 14-2 and win a Super Bowl. And now he's on the Steelers, who are 8-0. The dude is 44-14 over the last 3½ seasons with seven playoff wins.

9. Did you know a former Eagle holds the NFL record for most career rushing attempts without a touchdown? Meet Emmett Mortell, who had 247 rushing attempts for the Eagles from 1937 through 1939 without a touchdown. He did, however, throw nine TD passes. Mortell, who grew up outside Green Bay in Appleton, Wisc., and played at Wisconsin, married an area woman and settled in Ivyland, Bucks County, where he lived until he died in 2000.

10. Carson Wentz turns 28 next month. When Donovan McNabb turned 28, he had already won five playoff games.