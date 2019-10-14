Cardinals pitching coach casually hits two holes-in-one during pre-Game 3 golf round

Maddux had quite a morning before Game 3 of the NLCS. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for good omens as they attempt to reverse a 2-0 NLCS deficit against the Washington Nationals on Monday, their pitching coach’s day on the golf course might be a good start.

Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux hit not one, but two holes-in-one during a morning round of golf at the Army Navy Country Club, manager Mike Shildt revealed to reporters on Monday. The country club later confirmed the achievement to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez.

The Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia, confirmed that Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux had two holes-in-one at their course today. The odds of doing that in the same round have been calculated at 67,000,000 to 1. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 14, 2019

The feat apparently wasn’t that shocking to Maddux, as he had reportedly already hit four holes-in-one in his golfing career and is a two handicap. That’s less than two strokes behind Tony Romo, who has actually competed in real PGA Tour events.

Maddux’s very casual reaction to holing in the second: “I’m used to it by now.” That should be helpful to any golfers out there that want a reason to hate the Cardinals.

The holes-in-one apparently came on the third hole of Army Navy’s White course and the fourth of the Blue course. Maddux overall shot a one-over 72, according to a scorecard tweeted by ESPN’s Jon Sciambi.

Big day for @Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux who had TWO hole-in-ones at the Army/Navy course today. His 5th and 6th... pic.twitter.com/3PNc9PzsS1 — Jon Sciambi (@BoogSciambi) October 14, 2019

Of course, while most rounds with a hole-in-one would be what most golfers focus on and celebrate for the rest of the day, Maddux still has a big day in front of him. The Cardinals are two losses from elimination against a Nationals team that used to employ Maddux as pitching coach in 2016 and 2017.

Maddux’s focus will be on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, the St. Louis ace getting the ball for Game 3 against Stephen Strasburg.

