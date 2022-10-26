Mike Maddux among major departures from Cardinals coaching staff

Cardinals coaching staff undergoing major changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cardinals coaching staff will look a lot different in 2023.

Pitching coach Mike Maddux is stepping down and hitting coach Jeff Albert has opted not to return, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.

Additionally, bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd is being reassigned to a new role in the organization.

Those vacancies come one day after Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker was named the new Marlins manager.

Maddux, the brother of former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, has been a big-league pitching coach for the past 20 seasons. He spent the past five seasons in St. Louis following stops with the Brewers, Rangers and Nationals.

The Cardinals are coming off a 93-69 season in which they won the NL Central but were swept by the Phillies in NL wild card round.

