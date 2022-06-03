Mike Macdonald: Versatile secondary could be huge advantage for Ravens

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said late last month that signing cornerback Kyle Fuller finished off the team’s secondary and there have been a lot of changes since the end of last season.

Fuller and safety Marcus Williams joined the team as free agents and the team drafted safety Kyle Hamilton and two corners — Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams — in the fourth round. They have cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters coming back from injuries and safety Chuck Clark remains on hand to round out the group.

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said this week that the collection of players gives the team versatility that could give them an edge once they get on the field later this year.

“Potentially, it could be a huge advantage,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “The more we keep offenses guessing and the more that we’re putting our best guys out there that can go play fast . . . this is the time of year to try those things out. As we get closer to kickoff, then we’ll start narrowing it down, so we can go play.”

The Ravens allowed a franchise-record 4,742 passing yards last year and any deployment of defensive backs that can bring down that number will be a welcome one in Baltimore.

