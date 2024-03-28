Mike Macdonald talks about competing against new QB Sam Howell

The Seahawks made a surprise move a couple weeks ago, swapping picks with the Commanders and picking up quarterback Sam Howell. A fifth-round pick out of North Carolina in 2022, Howell was effectively red-shirted in his rookie season. Last year, he took over as Washington’s starter and posted a 4-13 record. Howell also threw as many interceptions as touchdowns (21) and took more sacks (65) than any other QB in the league.

However, Howell also showed oodles of potential – especially in a shootout with the Seahawks in Week 10. New head coach Mike Macdonald also has some experience competing against him, as last year the Ravens held some joint practices against the Commanders ahead of the preseason. Here’s what Macdonald said he learned from those sessions.

Macdonald got an up-close look at Sam Howell last summer when the Ravens and Commanders had joint practices then faced off in the preseason. “You felt the competitor.” Here was Macdonald on Seattle’s new QB2: pic.twitter.com/qFplQRXDf7 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 26, 2024

