Mike Macdonald set to interview with Commanders Monday

Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Chiefs means that Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald won't be going to the Super Bowl, but he will have some other things going on to keep him occupied.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Macdonald will interview with the Commanders about their head coaching job on Monday night. Macdonald is expected to meet with owner Josh Harris, General Manager Adam Peters and others.

Macdonald had interviews with the Falcons, Panthers, Chargers, and Titans before they hired their new head coaches. He has not interviewed with the Seahawks, but that could change.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported before Sunday's game that the Seahawks may also ask for permission to interview Macdonald as part of their search for Pete Carroll's successor.