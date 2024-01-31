Mike Macdonald to have second interview with Seahawks on Wednesday

With just two head coaching vacancies remaining, a prime candidate is meeting with one of the teams on Wednesday.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Seahawks will have a second interview with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Wednesday.

Seattle met with Macdonald for the first time on Tuesday in Baltimore. Now the club will bring him to the Pacific Northwest for a more extensive process.

Macdonald, 36, has been Baltimore’s defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. The Ravens finished 2023 No. 1 in points allowed and No. 6 in yards allowed.

He began with the Ravens in 2014 as a coaching intern and coached defensive backs and linebackers before heading to Michigan in 2021 to serve as Jim Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator. Baltimore brought him back in 2022 to replace Wink Martindale as DC.

With interviews on back-to-back days, it appears Macdonald is a prime candidate to be Seattle's next coach.