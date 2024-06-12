Mike Macdonald on Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: ‘He’s just a hard cover’

Perhaps the best breakout candidate for the Seattle Seahawks in 2024 is second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. A first-round pick in last year’s draft and the top receiver taken overall, fans rightfully had high expectations for JSN going into his rookie season. Unfortunately, his first year hit some choppy waters early on due to a wrist injury and some unimaginative playcalling by former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

As a result, Smith-Njigba started the year slow, not passing more than 50 receiving yards or scoring a touchdown until Week 6 against Arizona. The 63 yards he posted in that game tied his season-high for yards in a single game – far below the potential that he showed during his time at Ohio State.

Heading into Year 2, Seattle fans have good reason to be confident that JSN will be much more productive this coming season. Here’s head coach Mike Macdonald talking to reporters after yesterday’s practice about JSN.

#Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald with some more Jaxon Smith-Njigba love https://t.co/0hxNyDnZzD pic.twitter.com/LZAvGK3QDS — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) June 12, 2024

