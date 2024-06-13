Mike Macdonald scraps final day of mini-camp for Seattle Seahawks

RENTON, WASHINGTON - JUNE 03: Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks gathers the team during practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on June 03, 2024 in Renton, Washington. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. - Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald may have earned some extra points with his players on Wednesday afternoon as he canceled the final day of the team's mini-camp on Thursday.

"Just really couldn't be happier with the effort," Macdonald said. "That's what I was telling them. The effort, the intent, the energy, the attitude, all the things we're asking them to do, they responded every day. Just really excited about where we're at. … Felt like it was an opportunity to get out of here healthy and have a great offseason."

Because the Seahawks have a new head coach, they were able to get an extra week of work earlier in the offseason to help jump start their program. With the work they've managed to accomplish in the weeks since, Macdonald scrapped the final day of the three-day mini-camp to send the players off early to their summer breaks.

It's a move that was also made by other teams across the NFL, as the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams all nixed their final mini-camp practice as well.

"I hope we're building what we're trying to build. I think we're on our way," Macdonald said. "But shout-out to our coaches, too. We just try to take advantage of every meeting, stack those meetings over and over and over again, stack every opportunity we've had on the field. Just felt it was time to say we've gotten great work in. Let's get the heck out of here."

The final day of offseason work for the Seahawks on Tuesday was a big day for the defense. The unit had five total interceptions during the team periods of practice, including a pick-six by Michael Jackson.

"Just tell them that we go on the offense's ass today," cornerback Devon Witherspoon asked of Macdonald as he spoke to reporters after practice.

Riq Woolen, Rayshawn Jenkins, Artie Burns and Tyrice Knight all came up with interceptions as well as the unit's confidence shined through. Of course, those interceptions came at the expense of the offense as well.

"There's some plays where interceptions happen, guys make a great play. You kind of tip your cap and move on," Macdonald said. "I think you got a mixture of those today. Again, I know this sounds weird, but if it's a sweetly executed play, that's what gets me going at this point in time. Okay, that was great. Great communication, we leveraged the ball, rush lanes look good, quarterback puts the ball out on time. Okay, that's a good play for the Seahawks. Those are the plays we’re chasing right now."

Macdonald also noted that these practices are essentially a "passing camp" because players aren't in pads and there isn't a threat of the running game factoring in either.

"I'm really excited about where we're at," Macdonald said. "I told the guys, we haven't stopped anybody yet, we haven't scored any touchdowns yet, nor should we. It's not the time for that. But I feel really good on the foundation we've been able to build. It will be good to get a couple days' break. I'll be excited to start camp. It's an exciting time of year."

Injury Notes:

– Guard Anthony Bradford returned to the practice field for the first time in practices open to reporters this spring. Bradford had been dealing with a lower body injury that had kept him sidelined.

Tackle George Fant was given the day off for load management purposes.

Wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba (shoulder) and Laviska Shenault Jr. (toe) each left practice early due to issues that Macdonald claimed weren't serious.

Other players that continued to miss practice for Seattle included: tackle Abe Lucas, linebackers Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker and Drake Thomas, nose tackle Cameron Young, safety Jerrick Reed II, cornerback Lance Boykin, and punter Michael Dickson.

Dickson is away from the team to get married in Hawaii. The other players were all out with injuries.

– The Seahawks also had a trio of players in for tryouts during the mini-camp: wide receivers Robbie Chosen (formerly Anderson), and Kaylon Horton, and linebacker Blake Lynch.

