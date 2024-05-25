Mike Macdonald says Seahawks expecting ‘big things’ from Riq Woolen

If there is a strength to this Seattle Seahawks defense, it is their secondary. Led by the No. 5 overall pick last year, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the Seahawks have depth at this position.

One such asset, at least on paper, is third year pro Riq Woolen. Originally a fifth round selection, Woolen exploded onto the scene his rookie year as another lengthy, speedy cornerback. However, a tumultuous sophomore season (which saw him get benched) and the Seahawks picking two corners in this year’s draft has many wondering just how safe Woolen’s job is.

If early practices are any indication to Woolen’s status with the team, it seems concerns for him are unwarranted. At least right now. Head coach Mike Macdonald was nothing but positive when talking about Woolen. According to John Boyle at the team website:

“I think Tariq’s in a great spot… We had a great conversation today, and I’m expecting big things from him. just like everyone else on the defense and on the rest of the team, we’re going to be pushing him, because there’s greatness in there.”

Still, it is early, and drafting a pair of corners from Auburn in the draft cannot be overlooked. This will be one of, if not perhaps the biggest storylines for the Seahawks this summer. Are DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett more in line for what Macdonald wants in his defense? Or are they depth picks to help push Woolen to the greatness his head coach believes he has?

One thing is for certain: any starting jobs in this secondary will most assuredly be earned by merit, not by name recognition.

