Mike Macdonald replaces Pete Carroll as Seahawks HC

The NFC West has a new head coach. The Seattle Seahawks announced the hiring of Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, replacing Pete Carroll.

Macdonald becomes the youngest head coach in the NFL at 36 years old. He gets a six-year contract.

Macdonald had been the Ravens’ defensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

Carroll had been the head coach since 2010. He moves into an advisory role with the team.

With the hiring of Macdonald, the NFC West now has two head coaches under 40 years old. Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers is 44, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is 41, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is 38 and Macdonald is 36.

We will see what the Seahawks do roster-wise moving forward this offseason.

