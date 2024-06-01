Mike Macdonald praises Jaxon Smith-Njigba for his practice habits

This past spring, the Seattle Seahawks had a “meat and potatoes” style draft. Nearly every single one of their picks was related to their offensive and defensive fronts. While this was clearly an “unsexy” foundational draft, that’s not to suggest the much flashier 2023 draft didn’t have some substance themselves!

One such pick was wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the first receiver taken off the board. The Seahawks impressed the 12’s by selecting such a big name and flashy, fun player in the first round. JSN may have taken some time to get going, but his 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns were perfectly reasonable for a rookie behind both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Now it’s time to grow. JSN will be entering into his second year, and his first under the new system of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Will there be somewhat of a sophomore slump for the Ohio State standout? Head coach Mike Macdonald doesn’t seem to think so, as he had nothing but praise for his young receiver.

#Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Jaxon Smith-Njigba: “JSN’s a great player, and expecting big things out of him. He’s had a great offseason. Works his tail off, his practice habits are awesome, moving ability is pretty elite. So, I think we’ve got a really cool plan for him.” pic.twitter.com/6lQQGbaUUM — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) May 31, 2024

Praise for JSN’s work ethic and practice habits was something Pete Carroll raved about during last season. In the preseason, JSN actually injured his wrist but still practiced in a cast.

It is encouraging to know his habits aren’t changing after only a year in the league and a taste of the high life. Here’s hoping it will translate to a noticeable leap on the field.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire