Mike Macdonald: JSN will be a ‘massive piece’ of Seahawks offense

Nobody has more reason to be excited about the Seahawks’ offseason coaching changes than second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. While JSN showed a lot of promise as a rookie, his ceiling was kept artificially low thanks to some questionable usage via former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Smith-Njigba clearly resented the way that Waldron used him in 2023 and frankly he has every right to.

Heading into Year 2, JSN now has a far more-accomplished offensive playcaller in Ryan Grubb – one who has already proven he knows how to run a true three-deep WR game. How well he uses JSN’s considerable skillset will be a big factor in the pass game. Here’s what head coach Mike Maconald told reporters about JSN’s role last week at mandatory minicamp.

#Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Jaxon Smith-Njigba: “He’s definitely gonna be a massive piece of what we’re trying to do offensively.” pic.twitter.com/nyBWwBdo5n — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) June 13, 2024

For the fantasy-minded community, keep an eye on JSN’s almost certain underrated ADP as your fantasy drafts approach. For Seahawks fans, expect a significant jump in JSN’s targets and usage down field while also continiuing to be a major component of the screen attack.

