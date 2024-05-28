Mike Macdonald on his hopes and dreams for the 2024 Seahawks

Little by little, we’re getting to know Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald better. It’s a jarring change after so many years of Pete Carroll functioning as the face of the franchise, but there’s nothing not to like about Macdonald so far.

Watch Macdonald talk to Adam Schefter about his expectations, hopes and dreams for his new team.

New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald already is dreaming about his new team and what it can be. 🎧 https://t.co/O8MWADVg9b pic.twitter.com/Yudu1okfcZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 28, 2024

