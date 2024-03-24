Mike Macdonald doesn't foresee a QB competition, calling Geno Smith the starter

Twice since becoming the Seahawks' head coach, Mike Macdonald declined to commit to Geno Smith as his starting quarterback. On Saturday, Macdonald said he does not anticipate a quarterback competition between Smith and Sam Howell.

“l don’t," Macdonald told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. "I’ve talked to Geno about it. Very confident in Geno. Geno’s going to be our starter. Sam knows he’s going to be our backup, but Sam is a great young player, and he’s got a really bright future that we believe in.”

Smith, 33, started five games in the seven seasons from 2015-21 before beating out Drew Lock for the starting job in 2022, replacing Russell Wilson. He has gone 17-15 the past two seasons as the starter, throwing 50 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

"That resonates with a lot of our stories, having gone through a lot of trials and tribulations and finding his stride here in the last few years," Macdonald said of Smith. "And then going against him, obviously his track record the last couple years and the stats he's been able to put up, his poise, his leadership, obviously his capability throwing the football, and our relationship is just getting started to grow."

Lock left in free agency for a chance to compete for the Giants' starting job, and the Seahawks gave up third-round and fifth-round picks for Howell and fourth- and sixth-rounders. Howell started all 17 games for Washington last season and threw 21 touchdowns and a league-high 21 interceptions.

The Seahawks like his upside, but Smith is the starter for now.