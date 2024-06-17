Mike Macdonald discusses Seahawks’ plans for DK Metcalf in 2024

DK Metcalf has some stiff competition in rising star Devon Witherspoon. However, heading into his sixth year with the Seahawks he remains the most-talented athlete on the team and the one with the highest ceiling.

Since he was drafted in 2019 Metcalf has proved himself as one of the league’s most consistent producers at the wide receiver position, putting up strong numbers under both Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, as well as different offensive coordinators. Now Metcalf will be paired with Ryan Grubb, who might be the most highly-touted playcaller Seattle has had in a long time.

One thing to look forward to this year is seeing what Grubb can get out of No. 14, who has all the physical tools he needs to be the best wide receiver in the NFL. Here’s what head coach Mike Macdonald had to say about Metcalf when he was a guest on NFL Network last week.

“I can tell you this: We want to get DK the ball a lot, too.” Great insight from #Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald on The Insiders about how the new staff plans to make DK Metcalf a “moving target” for defenses, and a lot more. 📺📱💻 Full episode at https://t.co/RV7mRM4pQk pic.twitter.com/8JDgIApEhm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 14, 2024

