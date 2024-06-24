Mike Macdonald comments on Devon Witherspoon’s high football IQ

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf put together an impressive highlight reel during the 2023 season. While their defensive unit definitely wasn’t as good overall, the single greatest play we witnessed last season was on that side of the ball.

Facing the 49ers, Devon Witherspoon made one of the most-impressive pass breakups we have ever seen. Watch Witherspoon peel off the crosser, seeing Brandon Aiyuk breaking open for an easy score. He dives just in time to make a backhand, no-look, touchdown-saving PBU.

.@Seahawks @DevonWitherspo1 has everything it takes to be as great as he wants. Year 2 is going to be so fun to watch. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/dChFvc0VtF — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) June 18, 2024

The combination of skill, instinct and football IQ to pull that play off indicates that Seattle has an exceedingly rare competitor in Witherspoon. That he did it as a rookie makes us believe he has legitimte DPOY potential.

Here’s what head coach Mike Macdonald had to say about Witherspoon’s football IQ at minicamp, per Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times:

“It’s high. For a second-year guy, to be able to take something from the meeting, register is quickly. The questions he asks are really spot on, like no BS-type questions. He understands a concept. He understands, you can tell he’s visualizing himself going through all the rules. When he’s clear, it’s good. When it’s not, he nails it, takes it right to the field. Yeah, it’s pretty high.”

It should only get higher under the direction of Macdonald, who got several Ravens defenders playing the best ball of their careers last season. How the rest of the enterprise goes remains to be seen, but one thing we’re certain of is Witherspoon’s stock rising in 2024.

