Mike Maccagnan: Sheldon Richardson trade was “good fit and good value”

There were a lot of moves made around the league on Friday, but the biggest was likely the trade that saw the Jets send defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson to the Seahawks in exchange for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a 2018 second-round pick.

During a conference call on Friday afternoon, Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan said that the team’s depth on the defensive line made him comfortable trading Richardson at this point and that the return fit needs for the team in both the present and future.

“We thought it was a good fit and good value for what we’re trying to accomplish here short- and long-term,” Maccagnan said.

Kearse gives a thin and young receiving corps a veteran presence this season and the draft pick is an asset the team can use to continue the rebuilding process they began in earnest this year. Leonard Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson, Steve McLendon and recently acquired Kony Ealy remain as defensive line options.

Maccagnan declined to say if there had been any long-term contract talks with Richardson, who is in the final year of his contract. He also said in response to a question that Richardson’s repeated shots at former Jet and current Giant Brandon Marshall had “no bearing” on the decision to make a trade.

Marshall’s own thoughts may have been expressed in a pair of tweets shortly after the deal was made. He sent out emojis of hands clapping, a thumbs up sign and a red balloon and will likely be asked if he’ll share more before the Giants play the Seahawks later this year.