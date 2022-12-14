Mike Leach's impact, football legacy 'so cool' to 49ers' Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan praises Leach for impact he had on game of football originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike Leach impacted the game of football at all levels.

The legendary college football coach tragically passed away Monday night after complications related to a heart condition. Leach coach for 21 years at Texas Tech, Washington State and most recently at Mississippi State.

In speaking to reporters on Tuesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was a fan of Leach as a rival player at The University of Texas, was asked by reporters if he ever crossed paths with the legendary coach, someone who he had a great deal of respect for.

"I never did, I think I've met him before," Shanahan said. "I met him a long time ago in Indianapolis, I just got introduced to him. But he's been so cool to watch over the years. When I was at Texas we always went against him at Texas Tech and he beat us a number of times. I was always so jealous watching that offense, being a receiver watching Wes Welker have like 25 targets at the end of the game. I definitely wouldn't have got that though if I was there. But it was just so cool to watch it, all the people that have followed him and have gone and done stuff. I was real sad to hear that this morning."

As an offensive-minded coach, Shanahan appreciated Leach's unique coaching style, which often was replicated, but never to the same level of success.

"It showed everybody that anything is possible -- at that time it looked way different than anybody else did," Shanahan explained. "It was always so cool looking at his call sheet and it just being an index card which basically is the same as writing a few things on your hand. But the way he did it, the way he owned it, the way it worked wherever he went, I think a lot of people tried to be like him and do things like him, but it didn't seem like everyone did it as consistently as well."

Leach posted a 158-107 record as a coach throughout his career, winning Pac-12 and Big 12 championships along with AFCA Coach of the Year, two Pac-12 Coach of the Year awards and a Big 12 Coach of the Year award.

More importantly, Leach had a monumental impact on his players, college football and the sport as a whole.

