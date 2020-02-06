Mike Leach tweets and deletes criticism of Mitt Romney after Trump impeachment vote

Mike Leach appeared at a 2016 presidential campaign rally for Donald Trump when he was the coach at Washington State. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Mike Leach was apparently not thrilled with Sen. Mitt Romney’s decision to vote to convict President Donald Trump after his impeachment trial.

The former Washington State and new Mississippi State coach asked early Thursday morning on Twitter, “As an American, does ANYONE, REALLY want Mitt Romney on their side?!”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The tweet and other tweets about Romney have since been deleted. Another of the tweets said, “Those that believe in the competence of Mitt Romney, what do you trust in him to do?”

And we’re back to “just asking the question” and “debate me” at 3 am pic.twitter.com/HtqlNliTJR — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) February 6, 2020

Leach did not, however, delete some of the replies he made to Twitter users who responded to his original tweets.

Is Mitt?! — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

Is Mitt that complicated? Maybe... — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

Leach, a Trump supporter, told USA Today in a text message on Thursday that he “just asked questions” before deciding to delete the tweets.

“Nothing really to report. I just asked questions. Then I thought it was drawing more attention than it deserved.”

Trump was acquitted on Wednesday of the two articles of impeachment presented to the Senate. Romney was the lone Republican to vote in favor of convicting him.

Leach has gotten political on Twitter before

This isn’t the first time that Leach has gotten political on Twitter.

He tweeted a doctored video of a speech from former President Barack Obama in June of 2018 and subsequently defended his decision to send the tweet after Twitter users told him the video had been edited. He then asked multiple Twitter users to prove that the video was spliced to make it seem like Obama was saying things he never said in the same speech. He even asked a Twitter user what a fact was.

Story continues

The tweets caused Washington State to issue a statement that said Leach was entitled to his own opinions as a private citizen and that his views “do not necessarily reflect the views of Washington State University students, faculty and staff.”

In an interview days after that tweet kerfuffle, Leach said he was not “particularly sorry” for posting the video and that he “never took a position” on the speech, which he believed was “an imprecise summation of Obama’s political philosophy.”

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:





