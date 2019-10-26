Mike Leach has a plan for the rampant problem of lip readers in football

"That's the world we live."

Wise words from WSU head coach Mike Leach who explains the rampant lip reader problem with people trained since Kindergarten for just these circumstances (insert a heavy dose of sarcasm here).

You've all seen it. Play callers holding their play cards over their mouth as they call plays in to ensure people cannot lip read what is going on. Problem? Yes. But Mike Leach has a solution: Football veils.

Enjoy:

I don't even know where to begin with this rant. Mike Leach says we should invest football veils to help conceal coach's lips since America is a bastion of lip readers. This is part one. pic.twitter.com/DBsIGaEcX8 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 21, 2019

WSU and Oregon will kick things off on Saturday night at 7:30pm in a pivotal Pac-12 game.

