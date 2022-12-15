Mike Leach passes away, UCLA officially in the Big Ten & College Football Bowl Extravaganza, Part 1

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

With much anticipation for the college football playoff as well as bowl season, Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger break down all of the games leading into the holiday season.

Before diving into games, the guys devote time to remember the legacy of Mike Leach and all those that he impacted during his life and career as a coach. The former Mississippi State, Washington State and Texas Tech coach passed away on Monday night.

Out west, the Big Ten has officially added UCLA after the internal politics were settled with the state of California, and former University of Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller’s “book of truth” absolved him from punishment by the IARP.

The pod then debates whether it is a smart move to use a Christmas movie figure as a passenger for carpool lanes.

Finally, the guys get to the great slate of college football bowl games leading up to Christmas day, including all 17 matchups, game sponsors & locations.

2:50 Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach, Mike Leach, has passed away

13:10 The UCLA Bruins are officially in the Big Ten

18:10 Sean Miller’s book of truth assists him during a recent IARP investigation

23:40 Can the grinch qualify as a passenger in a carpool lane?

27:10 The College Football Bowl Extravaganza part 1

