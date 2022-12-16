Mike Leach’s innovations changed football forever and helped the sport enter the 21st century
On Tuesday morning, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away at the age of 61.
It was a deeply sad moment for many across the country, and reality set in as the news came down from Mississippi State.
Leach was a beloved head coach, and one of the most unique personalities college football has ever seen, in this or any other era of the sport’s 153-year history.
Leach’s coaching tree was long and influential. Lincoln Riley — the current USC Trojans head coach — credits a ton of his success to Leach.
After the unfortunate news hit the wires and the headlines, Riley, Alex Grinch, Gus Malzahn, and many other prominent figures in college football came to show their support for Mike Leach.
What emerges from these tributes is an appreciation of how great an innovator Leach was within the larger evolution of football. The number of credentialed coaches and tacticians taught or influenced by Leach is expansive. That’s a central part of Leach’s football legacy, which will become apparent when you see the recollections and photos below:
LINCOLN RILEY
THE LEACH LEGACY
NAPKIN PLAYS
CENTRAL CONCEPTS
AIR RAID VIDEO
STORIES
ALEX GRINCH, FORMER LEACH DC AT WASHINGTON STATE
BRUCE FELDMAN
ADVICE FOR EVERYONE
LANE KIFFIN
BRIAN KELLY
NICK SABAN
THE COACHING TREE
SONNY DYKES
KNOWLEDGE BASE
GRAHAM HARRELL, WILL ROGERS, MICHAEL CRABTREE
KLIFF KINGSBURY
PLAYERS REACT
GUS MALZAHN
VOLS WIRE
JOSH HEUPEL
MACK BROWN
JAMES FRANKLIN
JOSH HEUPEL PLAYED FOR MIKE LEACH IN 1999 WHEN LEACH WAS THE OC AT OKLAHOMA
25 Sep 1999: Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners passes the ball during the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Papa John”s Stadium in Louisville, Kentuky. The Sooners defeated the Cardinals 42-21.
GRAHAM HARRELL PLAYED FOR MIKE LEACH AT TEXAS TECH AND LED THE RED RAIDERS TO 11 WINS
Jan 02, 2009; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Graham Harrell (6) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2009 Cotton Bowl Classic at the Cotton Bowl. Texas Tech was a member of the Border Intercollegiate Athletic Association, along with Arizona State, Arizona, UTEP, and others. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
ALEX GRINCH AT WAZZU UNDER LEACH
Sep 16, 2017; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talks with member of the defense during a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports