Mike Leach’s former quarterbacks provide tributes for their coach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died, Mississippi State University announced Tuesday.

Leach was 61.

He served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-22, compiling a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record. Leach served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 before launching his head coaching career at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).

He was Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 1999. Josh Heupel served as Leach’s starting quarterback.

“I am heartbroken on the passing of Coach Leach,” Heupel said. “In 1999, he gave a kid out of Snow College in Utah a shot at major college football. He saw something in me when no else did. Like so many across our sport, I am grateful for Coach Leach’s impact on my life both personally and professionally. His offensive philosophy and vision were ahead of his time, and they continue to shape the game today.”

Following Leach’s passing, his former quarterbacks released tributes for their former coach. Tributes of Leach’s former quarterbacks are listed below.

Josh Heupel

Heartbroken. Prayers for the entire Leach family and @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/pluR0EMCDN — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 13, 2022

Kliff Kingsbury

Statement from Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the passing of Mike Leach, who was the head coach at Texas Tech during Kingsbury’s record-setting career as a QB there: pic.twitter.com/yleLkRHIOK — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) December 13, 2022

Lincoln Riley

Coach-

You will certainly be missed, but your impact on so many will live on- Thankful for every moment. You changed my life and so many others. All of our prayers are with Sharon & the Leach family- Rest In Peace my friend🙏 pic.twitter.com/C43e2MZvBB — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 13, 2022

BJ Symons

From high school to the NFL, every football game you watch today has Mike Leach’s fingerprints on it — BJ Symons (@BJSymons) December 12, 2022

Sonny Cumbie

Was so excited to be able to have Grey and Hays meet Coach Leach. The man who’s responsible for myself and so many others having the opportunities that we currently have. Thank you for believing in us. Thoughts, prayers, and our love for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/Fu6aSRvNe0 — Sonny Cumbie (@SCumbie_LaTech) December 12, 2022

Seth Doege

Mike Leach changed my life by giving me an opportunity to chase my dreams. I will forever be grateful to him. Thank you, coach!! You will be missed. 🏴‍☠️ — Seth Doege (@CoachDoege) December 13, 2022

Austin Apodaca

RIP Coach Leach. Thank you for giving me an opportunity https://t.co/UvpWgQFJ0G — Austin Apodaca (@TheRealPapaDoc) December 13, 2022

Will Rogers

I was in 1st grade when Graham threw the ball to Crabtree against Texas. Thank you for giving me a chance as a 17 year old. From Wazzu, to Mississippi State I will never forget everything you taught me and the relationship we had. I will see you again someday coach. #RIP pic.twitter.com/2gBYxkKRAj — Will Rogers (@Wrogers__2) December 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire