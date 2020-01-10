Mike Leach expresses gratitude towards WSU Cougars, fans

The Washington State Cougars world was turned upside down when news broke that Mike Leach had accepted the head coaching positon at Mississippi State.

Hours later, the Pirate was ringing a cow bell above his head and being introduced as the Bulldogs head coach.

It all seemingly happened so quickly.

Leach had just completed his eigth season in Pullman and had signed a contract extension in December. Despite all of that, Leach now calls Starkville home.

As he departs, Leach took time to acknowledge the Cougars fanbase.





I wanted to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for the last eight years. It has been my honor to be your head football coach and to be able to work with such tremendous leaders as the late Elson Floyd, Kirk Schulz, Bill Moos, and Pat Chun.

When I was hired at Washington State, I said that it would take all of us together to bring WSU football back to prominence. You didn't let us down and we appreciate all of your support. It has been a fun ride with 55 wins and 6 bowl games in our time at WSU, with yo making Martin Stadium one of the best environments in the PAC-12. We truly hope that we left Washington State Football in a better place than where it was 8 years ago and wish nothing but future success for the Cougs.

Once a Coug, always a Coug."

As the search begins for Leach's replacement, they'll have a tall task of replacing the Pirate.

