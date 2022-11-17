Mike LaFleur named rising coaching candidate by NFL Media

Billy Riccette
·2 min read

Every year, new names pop up in the coaching cycle and teams look for that next young star to mess their franchise to greatness, be it the next Sean McVay or the next Kyle Shanahan or whatever the case may be.

Could one of the next coaching candidates be one of the Robert Saleh’s right-hand men? According to a recent article from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, he could have a chance.

Pelissero named a number of names to watch for the future in the coaching cycle and one name he mentioned was Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Now, for the record, let’s state right away here that Pelissero does note it may still be too early for LaFleur as he is still developing as a play-caller. But he believes if the Jets keep winning, it “won’t be a shock to see Mike LaFleur get an interview request or two.”

Heres the full note from Pelissero:

It’s probably a little soon for Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s younger brother, who’s still developing as a play-caller and a leader. But if the Jets keep winning with a very young core, it won’t be a shock to see Mike LaFleur get an interview request or two. He’s personable and from the same Shanahan/McVay tree of offense that has produced many other successful head coaches. In 2021, the Jets played four different QBs during one five-game stretch in which they ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards per game; this season, the Jets are 5-1 since Zach Wilson returned from injury despite all kinds of offensive line ailments and the loss of breakout rookie RB Breece Hall. That adaptability will serve LaFleur well whenever his opportunity comes.

It is unlikely as we stand right now for LaFleur as teams won’t exactly be climbing over each other for a coordinator as the helm of the 18th-ranked total offense through ten weeks. But if the offense continues to grow and LaFleur becomes more comfortable calling plays and gets something out of Zach Wilson, then maybe down the line he’ll join his brother, Matt, in the ranking of head coach. But he’s at least in the radar now.

LaFleur has been in the NFL since 2014, starting as an offensive intern for the Cleveland Browns under head coach Mike Pettine, then spent two years as an offensive analyst for the Atlanta Falcons under head coach Dan Quinn.

2017 is when he would join the San Francisco 49ers with head coach Kyle Shanahan, spending four years as passing game coordinator and also coached wide receivers for the first two years before being brought over to New York with Saleh in 2021.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

