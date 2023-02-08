Mike LaFleur isn’t worried about potential transition away from calling plays with Rams

No Rams coach besides Sean McVay has called the offensive plays for the Rams since 2017. The head coach has always handled that responsibility, even with the likes of Matt LaFleur, Kevin O’Connell and Liam Coen working on his staff as offensive coordinators.

That’s not expected to change in 2023. Mike LaFleur has officially come aboard as McVay’s newest OC but it sounds like he won’t be the play caller on offense like he was for the last two years with the Jets.

LaFleur isn’t worried about his transition away from being a play caller, noting that he didn’t call the plays in his four years as the 49ers’ pass game coordinator.

“For the years in San Francisco before that, I obviously didn’t call the plays, but honestly, it’s not even really on my mind at all right now,” LaFleur said Tuesday. “My mind is totally into let’s finish this staff, let’s get the right people for this offensive staff, and then let’s get to know these players. Let’s figure out what our roster is going to be moving forward and then let’s get the foundation of what this 2023 Rams offense is going to be. Then whatever happens in August through December, I’m going to be there to support and do my part. So not concerned about any of that, and again, excited to be here.”

The Rams haven’t announced which coach will call the offensive plays, and we may not get a definitive answer for a while. But there’s been nothing to suggest McVay will hand over the play sheet to LaFleur next season.

