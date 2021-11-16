Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, Michael Savarino, Duke teammate Paolo Banchero reportedly arrested on DWI charges

Two Duke players were reportedly arrested and face charges related to DWI. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Two Duke basketball players — including Mike Krzyzewski's grandson — were reportedly arrested Sunday on charges related to DWI, according to The News & Observer.

Michael Savarino, Krzyzewski's grandson, was reportedly arrested for DWI. Savarino, who is 20, was with 19-year-old freshman player Paolo Banchero, who was reportedly charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

The two players were reportedly arrested in Orange County, North Carolina.

Krzyzewski confirmed the university was dealing with "a legal matter involving two members of the men's basketball team," but declined to go into more detail.

“We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team,” Krzyzewski said in a statement released by Duke athletics to the N&O. “Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

Savarino's mother, Debbie, is the assistant athletics director at Duke. Debbie Savarino is the oldest daughter of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Michael Savarino joined Duke as a walk-on in 2019. He became a scholarship player in the offseason and played three minutes in the team's win over Army on Friday.

Savarino will appear in court Dec. 9 regarding his DWI charge.

Banchero is considered one of the best players in college basketball. He was named the ACC’s preseason player of the year and is expected to leave Duke after one season to join the NBA.

Through three games, Banchero leads the team with 19.3 points per game and 26 rebounds.

Banchero will appear in court Dec. 8.