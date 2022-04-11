Mike Krzyzewski shares unique perspective on Bill Belichick’s staggering success

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s resume is beyond compare, even when looking at some of the best coaches of a generation in different sports. The coach set an NFL record for most Super Bowl wins and so it’s fascinating for other accomplished coaches to try to contextualize Belichick’s successes.

Retired Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, who won five national championships, shared some insights about what he finds so impressive about Belichick.

“Pro football’s a big business, man. There can be a lot of selfishness,” Krzyzewski told King in a recent interview. “[Belichick’s] been able to manage all that. Culture should not be assumed. It needs Miracle-Gro every year, and he’s been able to keep that culture going. There’s a Patriot Way. I totally admire that.”

Belichick and the Patriots enjoyed a massive run of success under the Tom Brady era. They were the dynamic duo that sustained success in spite of an ever-changing roster. And now, Belichick is rebuilding around quarterback Mac Jones.

“But watching him, it’s incredibly interesting. When somebody says, ‘You’ve been doing this the same way—it’s the same job,’ no, it’s not the same job. I’m adapting; it’s exciting. Like, I’m 75,” Krzyzewski said. “That happened with USA Basketball later in my life, and I wanted to use what I learned. That’s what I see in Bill from afar. I really admire him and like him.

“Really it’s not about him, it’s about [the players],” Krzyzewski added. “There’s nobody who’s built a better culture in pro sports than him. Right?”

