Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams reflect on Bob Knight: ‘He was one of a kind.’

Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight was a mentor to former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and a hero to former UNC coach Roy Williams.

Knight, a three-time national champion during his time with the Hoosiers died Wednesday. He was 83.

“We lost one of the greatest coaches in the history of basketball today. Clearly, he was one of a kind,” Krzyzewski said in a statement.

“Coach Knight recruited me, mentored me, and had a profound impact on my career and in my life. This is a tremendous loss for our sport and our family is deeply saddened by his passing. We offer our sincerest condolences to Karen, Tim, Pat, and their families during this difficult time.”

Before he became college basketball’s all-time wins leader and a five-time national champion as coach of the Blue Devils, Krzyzewksi got his start as a point guard for Knight at Army. He would later serve as a graduate assistant at Indiana for Knight before becoming the head coach at Army. Five years later, Krzyzewski arrived in Durham.

In 2011, Krzyzewski earned his 903rd win to push him past Knight for the most wins in college basketball history. Knight was also Krzyzewski’s presenter at the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2001.

Like Krzyzewski, Williams thought highly of Knight. Williams got his start as an assistant coach to Dean Smith at UNC before taking the head job at Kansas. Williams later returned to Chapel Hill and led the Tar Heels to three national championships.

“Coach (Dean) Smith was certainly my mentor, but the next guy for me was Bob Knight,” Williams said in a statement.

“I played golf with him, watched baseball with him, watched his practices my first year as a head coach, but more importantly I appreciated the help he gave me in my coaching career. He acted like I was one of his guys and made me so much better. He was one of my heroes and I will be forever grateful to him.”

