Mike Krzyzewski apologizes after screaming 'Shut up!' at Duke students

Jack BaerWriter
Coach K wasn't happy with his student section on Tuesday. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Coach K wasn't happy with his student section on Tuesday. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s not that unusual to see Duke head coach Mike Krzyzrewski screaming at Duke students during a game. It does, however, stand out when those students aren’t players on the basketball team.

Coach K took issue with his own student section during a win over Pitt on Tuesday, to the point of screaming “Shut up!” repeatedly at the Cameron Crazies.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The students’ offense: taunting Pitt coach Jeff Capel, a former assistant coach and four-year starter at Duke, with chants of “Sit with us.”

The chastised students collectively had the look of a high-schooler whose parents busted their kegger.

It makes sense Krzyzrewski would be defensive of Capel, even across enemy lines. In addition to his years playing and coaching under Krzyzrewski, Capel is widely seen as a possibility to replace the coach after his retirement.

Krzyzrewski more or less apologized for his treatment of the students after the game, saying he thought they were chanting something more personal to Capel. He still took issue with the timing of their chant, which took place in the first half of the game.

Once I heard his name, I’m not going to go say ‘Will you please tell me exactly what you’re doing?’ So it’s a mistake on my part, but I’d rather make the mistake in protection of my guy. I went at the end of the half and said ‘Look, he’s our guy. He’s our guy.’ That’s it. So I apologize.”

Krzyzrewski then proposed some alternate cheers such as “Defense!” and “Come on Duke!” We’ll see if those catch on.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next