Mike Krzyzewski gets into verbal back-and-forth with Georgia Tech star Michael Devoe

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe during Tuesday's game.

The incident occurred after Krzyzewski called a timeout during the second half of Duke's 69-57 win. Devoe pointed at Krzyzewski and said something. Krzyzewski then walked on the court after Devoe, stopping at half court to speak with an official.

Michael Devoe talking smack to Coach K while losing

No technical fouls were given out following the brief back-and-forth. There appeared to be bad blood after the game, as both teams did not participate in a handshake line.

Krzyzewski reportedly spoke to Devoe and Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner after the game. Krzyzewski did not address his back-and-forth or those conversations during his post-game press conference.

Devoe explained he grew up a Duke fan, and that his emotions ran high during the game. He said he was trying to be a competitor when he made the comment to Krzyzewski.

Devoe on coach K's response, "He said you don't know who you're talking to. But I was just trying to compete with them. That's all there was. So I guess he took it the wrong way. But me as a competitor I want to beat Duke."

Pastner discussed the incident after the game, saying he and Devoe have the "highest level of respect" for Krzyzewski. Pastner said he would speak privately to Devoe and address the exchange. He also complimented Devoe's character, calling him a "good kid."

Coach Pastner on his lengthy exchange with Coach K after the game and the exchange between K and Michael Devoe.

Pastner added he thought Devoe was in the wrong, saying, "No player should ever talk to an opposing coach."

Devoe is averaging 21.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in his senior season at Georgia Tech. That performance could get Devoe on NBA draft boards as the league's draft approaches.