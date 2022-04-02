The 15 Duke players who went on to have the most NBA success after playing for Coach K

Kyrie Irving is one of the best NBA players who played under Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Chuck Liddy/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Mike Krzyzewski is retiring after 47 seasons, with the last 42 as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils.

During that time, Duke won 5 national championships and had 68 players drafted into the NBA.

We took a look at the 15 players who went on to have the most success in their pro careers.

Mike Krzyzewski is hanging up his whistle after 47 seasons as a college basketball coach, including the last 42 with the Duke Blue Devils.

During Coach K's career, Duke has won five national titles, reached 12 Final Fours, and coached many of the best players in college history. Many of those players went on to have fantastic NBA careers.

Below, we take a look at the 15 best NBA players who played under Krzyzewski at Duke.

We grouped the 15 players into three teams, similar to All-NBA teams. We included both guards and big men on each team, like you would on an actual All-NBA team. Each player's NBA Draft year is in parentheses.

3rd Team All-NBA Duke Blue Devils

From left: Mike Dunleavy, Christian Laettner, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, and Seth Curry Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images; G Fiume/Getty Images; Sarah Stier/Getty Images; Sean Gardner/Getty Images; Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Seth Curry, G (2013, undrafted) — Has played for eight teams in as many seasons. In the last three seasons, he has averaged 13.3 points per game on 48% shooting, including 44% from three.

Mike Dunleavy, G/F (2002, No. 3 overall) — Played 15 seasons for six teams. At his peak, with the Indiana Pacers, he averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game one season. Was a 40% shooter from three for the final 10 years of his career.

RJ Barrett, G/F (2019, No. 3 overall) — In just his third season, he is averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game and has shown future All-Star potential.

Brandon Ingram, F (2016, No. 2 overall) — Still just 24, he is already in his sixth season. In three seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, he has averaged 23.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He was also a 2020 All-Star.

Christian Laettner, F/C (1992, No. 3 overall) — Played 13 seasons with six teams and was a 1997 All-Star. In his first five seasons in the NBA, he averaged 17.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Curry has emerged from the shadow of brother Steph Curry and has developed into one of the best shooters in the NBA. Dunleavy would probably be better appreciated if he were playing today as a long 6-9 wing who could shoot threes. Barrett and Ingram are still early in their careers and will likely move up at their current paces. Laettner was often disliked and being the only college player on the 1992 Olympic Dream Team certainly didn't help. But he had a long and solid NBA career that included an All-Star appearance.

2nd Team All-NBA Duke Blue Devils

From left: Luol Deng, Shane Battier, JJ Redick, Zion Williamson, Corey Magette Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images; Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images; Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images; Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images; Kirby Lee/Getty Images

JJ Redick, G (2006, No. 11 overall) — Played 15 seasons for six teams and reached the playoffs 13 times. Led the NBA in three-point shooting in 2015-16. During a five-season stretch during the peak of his career, Redick averaged 16.6 points per game, including 43% from three.

Corey Maggette, G/F (1999, No. 13 overall) — Played 14 seasons with 6 teams. Averaged more than 20 points and five rebounds per game three times in his career and finished in the top 20 for scoring four times.

Luol Deng, F (2004, No. 7 overall) — A two-time All-Star who played 15 seasons with five clubs. In one eight-season stretch, he averaged 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Shane Battier, F (2001, No. 6 overall) — Played 13 seasons with three teams, winning championships in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat. He was a two-time NBA All-Defensive team member.

Zion Williamson, F (2019. No. 1 overall) — Has only played 85 NBA games so far, but he has averaged 25.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as he has battled injuries. He was a 2020-21 All-Star.

You could argue that Zion is both better than this and not deserving of being this high yet. Talent-wise, he is clearly the best NBA big man that Coach K ever produced, but injuries have caused him to miss more games than he has played. Redick is a player who was probably born about eight years too early. He flourished later in his career and became a dependable shooter on several playoff teams. Maggette is the opposite, an underappreciated scorer who only made the playoffs once in his career. Deng was a starter on seven playoff teams and the only multi-time All-Star in this group. Battier was a solid role player on some very good teams late in his career.

1st Team All-NBA Duke Blue Devils

From left: Elton Brand, Carlos Boozer, Grant Hill, Kyrie Irving, and Jayson Tatum Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images; Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images; Mark Brown/Getty Images; Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Grant Hill, G/F (1994, No. 3 overall) — Hall of Famer, seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA (including once as a 1st team All-NBA), and Rookie of the Year.

Kyrie Irving, G (2011, No. 1 overall) — seven-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA, and Rookie of the Year.

Jayson Tatum, F (2017, No. 3 overall) — three-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA.

Carlos Boozer, F (2002, No. 35 overall) — two-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA.

Elton Brand, F/C (1999, No. 1 overall) — two-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA, and Rookie of the Year.

Hill is the star of this group and would have been even better if not for injuries in the prime of his career. Irving is not far behind and has the added bonus of having won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tatum has built a strong resume in just five seasons, while Boozer and Brand enjoyed long careers with All-Star-level peaks.

