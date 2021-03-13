Mike Kays: HASHMARKS: State trip binds entire FTG program, but with a special touch for last year's seniors

Mar. 13—It's a bond that spans to the deepest roots of the program, and particularly all who have a connection to the members of this particular coaching staff.

For Fort Gibson, which goes for its fifth title in 11 championship games at noon Saturday against Tuttle at the famed Big House on the Oklahoma City fairgrounds, the bond is particularly felt for a group of six whose pictures adorn a poster on their bench.

Zoey Whiteley, Baylee London, Mallory Baker and Emma Wafford's careers at Fort Gibson will always have an asterisk. As seniors and part of the 16th consecutive team to qualify to play in this tournament, COVID-19 intervened on them.

The streak, played or not, is at 17. And even managers count in that family — Trinity Evans and Courtney Hill are on the piece of cardboard.

Head coach Chuck London came up with the idea watching major league baseball in the pandemic age — cutouts of fans in stadium seats.

When Zoey's sister Jenna got wind of his idea, she admitted for a moment, confusion.

"He was saying like 'bring them on the bus, bring them on the bench' and I was like 'Zo didn't tell me that,'" she said with a laugh.

Indeed most of them, her sister included, have been there this week or will be there for the high noon showdown.

Little sister knew how that stung, up close and personal.

"She'd made it every year, so it really sucked to feel like that might have been it, because at the time we didn't know for sure if she was going to be able to play college ball this year (at Rogers State), but when that went through I think it took a little bit of the hurt away," Jenna said. "But we were denied being able to do it together."

Not everyone had the college buffer. Baylee is Kynzi London's sister. Thursday night, Kynzi hit six 3s and her game-high 22-points led Fort Gibson by Weatherford 62-48 in the semifinal.

"It was important to come back and play for them." the youngest London said.

All share a common bond, all 17 years' worth.

"Its a longstanding tradition," coach London said. "Those girls who graduate and now have families still have a connection to these kids. They know what it is to be successful. It's a big extended family, but it's the true definition of one as far as athletics goes."

London reached into those roots to bring back a former boss this year. Jerry Walker, who started the streak and coached three squads to titles, has been on the bench for most of the postseason. He was hired on to coach junior high, and when he wasn't on the bench in the regular season, he was London's special advance scout, looking at future opponents.

"As it was when he was here, the parts of the staff are interchangeable," he said. "Between him, me and Scott Lowe, we've all been head coaches who came here to be assistant coaches. And there's head coaching roles in every practice for each of us."

Walker, who left to be principal at Porter for a few years, had his own daughter, Brooke, on his first title team.

"You really never leave," he said. "You have the connectiveness of these former players, and it's the same with me. Just tonight I read a letter from a player on my first team to make the finals (Heather Smith), addressed to these girls. Whether it's text messages or players addressing them directly here, it's a connectiveness and no one ever really leaves it."

Real kin and hardwoods kin, this particular group has been here since Tuesday playing together, practicing together, eating and sleeping together, even if its under a hotel roof. It's a March thing, you know.

"There are moments you never forget along the way," Chuck London said. "This program has always been about toughness, and there's been many you never forget."

One was the quarterfinal in this trip and a defense that held No. 1 Classen SAS to 29 points. They averaged almost 72 coming in.

"From an outside perspective it may have seemed like David vs. Goliath. From ours, it wasn't," he said. "The looks on the girls' faces when we got to the locker room after the game were 'we did it,' and yet, how many times have you seen that situation where that win turned out to be that team's championship? Not these, they came back tough-minded, got it done (Thursday) with the same fight, and then came that same exhilaration. Those moments in these locker rooms are very special."

And habit-forming.

They have one more to go, and the girls from the cutouts will be in the socially-distanced stands.

All part of one big family.