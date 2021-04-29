Mike Kays: HASHMARKS: Just stop the 'student-athlete' song and dance

Apr. 29—For a while, I've rolled my eyes at the NCAA's zealous straight-faced use of the phrase "student athlete."

That's going back in the day when under-the-table money was all that made it that way.

Today, it should bring snickers.

We're on the verge of a pay to play era, which at least sends signals that profiting from one's likeness is coming. Once upon a time, we thought a scholarship along with room and board was compensation enough.

Now, with the NCAA approving recently a transfer rule that strips the burden of an athlete sitting out a year, we're entering an era of athlete free agency.

Under previous transfer rules, athletes in five sports, including football and men's and women's basketball, were ineligible in the first year they transfered. The new rule allows all athletes to move freely at least once, though it includes some stipulations.

Athletes must submit to their school a notification of transfer by certain dates to be immediately eligible at their next location. Fall- and winter-sport athletes would have to notify their schools by May 1, and spring sport athletes would have until July 1. However, because of the timing of the Council's decision, the fall and winter sports' notification date will be pushed this summer to July 1.

All that's really left is contracts and salaries.

The number of athletes in football and men's basketball who have entered the transfer portal has passed 3,000, according to a report by 247sports.

Various reports suggest many coaches plan to alter their recruiting strategy to favor transfers, to the point where saving those spots will undoubtedly impact the high school recruiting numbers. Freshmen sensations finding themselves down on a depth chart with their feelings hurt and their patience drained can now head on to another place anyway, so why not focus on those one-hit wonders who just want to win?

Playing time means draft value. After all, if most of these four and five-star recruits were honest, their intended major would be "the NFL" or the "NBA" from the moment they land on campus. Well, there was Tom Brady, recall, who never started at Michigan. Seems as if he did OK.

You may be thinking lighten up, the new rule will allow only one transfer. Most pros stick around for 2-3 years at least. And the level of loyalty that's tied to Alma Mater was skimming the bottom of the bucket at this point anyway. It's almost like the lack of loyalty of a coach who bolts from the kids he sweet-talked for the next big career thing.

But what this will do will drain and then power-wash what's left of the concept of loyalty away.

Very few of the kids in this state who dreamed of playing in crimson or orange will get that opportunity, and with it, the heart that goes with such effort that makes a three star into a five star will never be known. And if coaches are honest, that really doesn't matter anyway. Unless, of course, there's 4-5 stars by the local kid's recruiting profile.

We're about to see this creep into high schools in some form after Gov. Stitt signed a bill that would expand transfers between public schools, the impact of which will shape funding allocations on a per-student basis.There's a positive point in that in that if you're not getting a quality education where you're at, you should be able to seek other locations — you already do if you can afford a private school.

Athletically, this puts the publics on a competitive edge with the privates who have no boundaries. But allow me to point out, using some mental notes of reference over the last 20 years here, that not every one of your star prep athletes are home-spun, and you know it. However, adding a one size fits all approach just clears all the hurdles out of the way.

College, however, is different.

We've been told it's a degree that's being sought. Try that at NSU or UCO, and you might have a chance of proving that as an emphasis. But should a player show recruiters who overlooked them were wrong, they'll be gone from those places too.

Let's be honest. Calling kids student-athletes these days has the tongue forced so far back in the cheek it causes mouth cramps. There are those out there, but like some college mascots — say the buffalo, terrapin and wolverine — the numbers are harder to find.

Just call high school kids that, and to be fair, most any other college athlete not playing men's basketball or football.

Otherwise, it's just about being sports factories for the jocks, majoring in the NFL or NBA, in a place increasing numbers can't afford in general terms.