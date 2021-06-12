Mike Kays: HASHMARKS: Fairness is just a residual byproduct of cash-hungry CFP's epiphany

Jun. 12—A doctor has a knack for finding a problem, sometimes, by probing with touch.

"Ouch!" is a good indication of the location of the problem.

And most of the time, it doesn't take a doctor to get to that point.

College football fans all over haven't had to get to this week's announcement that the College Football Playoff is looking at playoff expansion to know that the current system is unfair.

Yes, it's better than the two-teamer tried for several years.

But it's still an exclusive, by invitation-only affair.

And that's been the problem.

A team is given a goal of winning a conference championship. That doesn't necessarily get you credentials. Run that by a host of teams, starting with Oklahoma a year ago, Ohio State at times, and the Pac-12 most of the time since the current system began in 2014-15.

It's implied that an undefeated season gets you in. Nope, just ask Central Florida.

Just say it's the Alabama Invitational. And, perhaps, rightfully so. The SEC has proven itself worthy of a ticket.

All, we were told, was right with the world. A party of four seemed just fine.

Then COVID happened, and empty seats happened, and many canceled bowls happened.

Ouch!

While restrictions aren't completely dropped, butts in the seats on Saturday will be on the increase this year, and substantially so. Not in all cases.

Cuts have been felt over the last 15 months in college athletic departments.

And now, not because of a heartfelt need for fairness but because of their bank accounts, here comes Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, SEC head Greg Sankey, the Mountain West's Craig Thompson and Jack Swarbrick, Notre Dame athletic director, with a "hey, how about this" idea.

Out of nowhere? Riiiiight.

The television rights for a proposed 12-team playoff could be worth about $1.9 billion annually, according to projections from Navigate Research, which consults with professional sports leagues and college conferences.

The Chicago-based company said ticket sales and sponsorship deals that currently account for about 15% of College Football Playoff revenue could push the total takeaway to more than $2 billion per year.

ESPN's current deal with the CFP pays about $470 million per year. ESPN has separate contracts with the Rose, Sugar and Orange bowls that up the network's total layout to more than $600 million annually.

"This proposal, at its heart, was created to provide more participation," CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said.

Whatever you say Bill.

But we'll take it.

The four highest-ranked conference champions would draw byes. The other eight have to include a Group of Five champion, along with the odd-one-out among the Power 5. Somewhere, there's room for a few others, and you can bet Swarbrick wanted to make sure there's a chair fitted for the Irish.

But here's his dilemma — the four byes are for conference champions. Thanks to the good graces of the ACC, Notre Dame was given a one-year ticket last year due to COVID, and the lack of available schools able to play non-conference schedules.

Without a conference, the Irish are left campaigning week in, week out with the Texases of the world. Yes, with 12 teams, even the Longhorns can be back.

So, there's weight to be thrown around still. Heck, Sankey has to think his conference is entitled to three at-large spots.

Honestly, 12 surpasses anything most of us critics hoped for. So that's a good thing.

How it shapes up will be a battle of greed as much as fairness. That's what these guys know best.

So Kumbaya guys, and open your wallets.

But don't relax, Group of Five. Nothing is guaranteed.