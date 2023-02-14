Mike Kafka returning to Giants as Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as HC

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is staying put with Big Blue.

Kafka, who was a finalist for the head coaching opening in Arizona with the Cardinals, has lost out to Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon replaces Kliff Kingsbury, who parted ways with the team after the season.

Cardinals are finalizing a deal with former Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to become their new head coach, sources tell ESPN. The last HC opening of this hiring cycle is being filled. Eagles now are losing both their defensive and offensive coordinators, on the… https://t.co/BRU2yCz4cG pic.twitter.com/V7S1RQXNGW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023

Gannon is the second Eagles coordinator to be hired away in as many days. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts named the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, Shane Steichen, as their new head coach.

Kafka, along with Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, were both hot head coaching candidates this offseason, but both will now be staying in New York for another season, which is a huge relief for Giant fans.



Story originally appeared on Giants Wire